-
This week, host Lisa Langley speaks with Francine Pratt, Prosper Springfield Director.Today’s discussion breaks down the layers of data related to…
-
Some Missourians who receive unemployment benefits were overpaid last year to the tune of around $150 million. Governor Mike Parson has said those funds…
-
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s unemployment rate more than doubled last month due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.Still, Missouri’s jobless rate of…
-
The local unemployment rate is just above 4 percent, but there’s still many in search of work. KSMU’s Kathryn Eutsler attended a hiring event in…