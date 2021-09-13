U.S. Senator Josh Hawley

-
U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is throwing his support behind legislation to help set up programs that could make it easier to pay for high cost health care...
In a broad foreign policy speech Tuesday at a Washington, D.C-based think tank, US Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri called for the US to reshape its…
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is taking aim at YouTube after The New York Times reported it was recommending videos of minors to users who watch sexually...
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has ended an investigation into whether U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley used the attorney general’s office to boost his Senate bid...