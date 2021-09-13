Turned Away

-
As we’ve been reporting all week, Missouri domestic violence shelters said, “Sorry, no room,” more than 21,000 times last year to women and children…
-
Greene County has already seen over 1,300 ex-parte orders of protection filed this year because of adult abuse. In this segment of our series, “Turned…
-
28-year-old Brandi is flipping through children’s books at Christos House, the domestic violence shelter north of West Plains. We’re using only her first…
-
Missouri’s domestic violence shelters are almost all operating at full capacity: they had to reject women and children seeking shelter more than 21,000…
-
62-year-old Joan Sisco of Springfield is doing her best to get comfortable on a donated couch. But her attempt is futile: her upper body is mostly purple…