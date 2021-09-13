-
This is Marideth Sisco for These Ozarks Hills. And this has been the oddest August so far. There’s been so much rain that everybody’s garden is still…
-
This is Marideth Sisco for These Ozark Hills. I’m pausing to reflect on milestones, and how, as we get older, we accumulate more and more of them. I just…
-
This is Marideth Sisco for These Ozark Hills. It’s June. Shouldn’t I be turning on my AC by now? Well, maybe today. These days, though, I doubt you’d find…
-
This is Marideth Sisco for These Ozark Hills. It’s May Day today, which in many countries has been a long celebrated traditional day of festivities; with…
-
This is Marideth Sisco for These Ozark Hills. Well, spring has come in the door, fitfully and uncertain, like a child who has done something probably bad,…
-
This is Marideth Sisco for These Ozarks Hills. Living in the Ozarks, it pays to be weather wise. We expect March to come in like a lion, and this March…
-
This is Marideth Sisco for These Ozarks Hills. I've just come in from one of those trips that gave me the label of Snowbird. I went south, way south, and…
-
This is Marideth Sisco for These Ozark Hills. Well, November is here finally. The frost officially found the Halloween pumpkins, and the relentless garden…
-
This is Marideth Sisco for These Ozark Hills. You know, it’s a funny thing, but even though I always know this little talk is coming I’m never sure what…
-
This is Marideth Sisco for These Ozarks Hills, asking: How big is a garden? It’s a silly and unanswerable question, and sounds like those old jabberwocky…