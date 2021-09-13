-
Over the last few decades, it has become apparent that, although the university as a whole has become more diverse, specific disciplines such as physics…
-
In today's episode of STEM Spots, Dr. Cornelison converses with Dr. Judith Martinez, an assistant professor in the Modern and Classical Languages…
-
In today's episode of STEM Spots, Dr. Cornelison talks to Dr. Ridwan Sakidja, a professor of physics and material science at Missouri State University. In…
-
In today's episode of STEM Spots, we talk to Dr. Babur Mirza, an assistant professor of biology at Missouri State University. Dr. Mirza is currently doing…
-
In today's episode of STEM Spots, Dr. Cornelison discusses computational science and explains why it is a necessity. Learn about the benefits of using…
-
Predicting the weather for next week sometimes seems like a stretch, so how do scientists hope to forecast climate in the more distant future? It turns…
-
In today's episode of STEM Spots, Dr. Cornelison discusses the collaborators, goals, and other various components of a project he is currently working on…
-
Today on STEM Spots, we revisit a conversation about granular systems with Dr. Surajit Sen. Dr. Sen is a professor of physics from the University at…
-
Vaccines have been part and parcel of our lives for hundreds of years. But what types are there and how do they really work? To get some of the inside…
-
In this week's episode of STEM Spots, Dr. David Cornelison speaks with Becky Baker, the director of operations at Missouri Institute of Natural Science,…