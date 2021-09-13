-
Missourians who are eligible for Food Stamp benefits will receive their February Food Stamp benefit early. The United States Department of Agriculture,…
People who work with federal food-aid recipients in Missouri and recipients themselves have said the state’s hotline is slow to answer phone calls....
This weekend will kick off the new Double Up Food Bucks program at the Farmers Market of the Ozarks (FMO). The program is designed to encourage low-income…
Another Springfield farmers market will cater to those on federal food assistance starting this weekend. KSMU's Michele Skalicky has more.Two Springfield…