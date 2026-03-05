Search Query
Sid Pierce
News
Local author chronicles decades on the road in show business
Jimmy Rea, Mavis Parks
Sid Pierce’s new book, "Roadie: From the Tour Bus to the School Bus," began during the COVID-19 pandemic and is intended as an heirloom for his daughter, highlighting his years on the road with country music legend Roy Clark and others.
