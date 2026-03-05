Local author chronicles decades on the road in show business

Sid Pierce’s new book, Roadie: From the Tour Bus to the School Bus, began during the COVID-19 pandemic and is intended as an heirloom for his daughter, highlighting his years on the road with country music legend Roy Clark and others.

“I got started [writing] during the pandemic when we were shut down. [I was] sitting at the kitchen table, and I just kind of started throwing memories out there,” explained Pierce.

“[The book] entails my early life playing in kind of a punk rock band [and] a Southern rock band,” the author added.

Pierce said the book covers events over a 30-year span. To remind him of his stories, he got together all the calendars he utilized throughout that time. “That jogged my memory more than anything.”

When Pierce was finished writing, he made revisions to his book. “I looked at it and I said, well, this is way too much, so I cut about four-fifths of it out.”

In addition to this, he also had friends help him edit the book. After revisions, the finalized book was around 200 pages.

Among these pages, he details his experience as a promoter, anecdotes about touring across the world, meeting iconic figures in the music industry, selling out venues, his transition from touring to teaching and more.

