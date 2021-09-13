Sense of Place

-
Eighty miles southeast of Springfield, deep in the Ozark Mountains lies a secluded getaway spot that draws people from all over the world. It boasts a…
Smallin Civil War Cave outside of Ozark, Missouri, has more history to it than its name would suggest. KSMU’s Claire Kidwell went there to explore its…
High up in the Ozark Mountains lies a gravel road that spans 23 miles from Ava to Longrun. It’s Missouri’s only National Scenic Byway, and it’s owned by…
Today, the City of Joplin is a thriving hub for health care and transportation. But there was a time when it was no more than a collection of tentshuddled…
One the most influential people in Springfield’s history was a civic trailblazer during the first half of the 20th century. John T. Woodruff moved to the…
Drive by Phelps Grove Park in central Springfield and you'll likely see people walking their dogs, playing Frisbee, or having a picnic. This park is over…
There’s a new showstopper in town—but it’s not really new at all. In fact, it’s a very old chandelier—over seven feet tall and carrying 70 pounds worth of…