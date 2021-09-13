Search Query
Rhonda Lewsader
New Springfield City Attorney Chosen
Michele Skalicky
,
Springfield’s new City Attorney has been named. City Manager Jason Gage has chosen Rhonda Lewsader, who’s been with the city for 19 years, for the…