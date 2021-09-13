-
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Roz Palmer and Meleah Spencer with The Kitchen Inc.The conversation today focuses on…
-
The Springfield area has a high count of youth experiencing homelessness, with 70 percent of homeless youth between the ages of 17-18. It was among the…
-
With the holiday giving season now over, it’s easy for people to resume their normal routine and put thoughts of charitable giving behind them. But thanks…
-
November 6th marks the 7th annual ‘Sleep Out’ event put on by The Kitchen Inc. to benefit Rare Breed Youth Services. The event, hosted by the Wesley…
-
Where do you go when you are still in high school and homeless? For many local teens the answer is the Rare Breed Drop-in Center in downtown Springfield.…
-
The average age of homeless youth in Springfield is 17. To raise funds and bring awareness for the hundreds of these individuals living on the streets,…
-
The first taste of sub-freezing temperatures this week could have those in need wondering where to go for a safe night’s sleep. But as KSMU’s Scott Harvey…
-
Five southwest Missouri non-profits are to collectively receive $100,000 through Mercy Clinic’s Force for Good grant program, which is funded through the…