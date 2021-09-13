Primary Election 2014

-
When it comes to donating to Missouri candidates and causes, retired financier Rex Sinquefield may subscribe to the idea of “going big or going home.”...
-
Gov. Jay Nixon may be the primary reason a proposed transportation sales tax failed this week at the polls, according to one political expert. George...
-
Missouri transportation leaders are looking to regroup following voters' overwhelming rejection of a proposed sales tax to fund road and bridge...
-
Missouri voters passed Amendment One to the state’s constitution Tuesday by an extremely narrow margin. The so-called “Right to Farm” amendment won by…
-
The most contentious issue in Tuesday's Missouri primary was the "right to farm" amendment. It is meant to protect farmers and ranchers from state laws that would change or outlaw current practices.
-
Southwest Missourians have narrowed the field of candidates following Tuesday’s election. Among the local contested races were Greene County Presiding…
-
After much debate over the three-quarter cent sales tax increase to boost transportation, Missourians voted no on Amendment 7. KSMU’s Anna Thomas has…
-
It was an early night for most of the amendments, but the farm interests had to stay up late. Shortly after midnight, unofficial state returns showed...
-
Constitutional amendment statewide results by county and the St. Louis County Executive race. Loading...
-
The August Primary Election is tomorrow, and Greene County's Clerk has some advice for voters. KSMU's Michele Skalicky has more. Greene County Clerk…