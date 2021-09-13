-
Springfield’s NAACP president says we cannot return violence for violence. Cheryl Clay was using a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. in reference to the…
-
City councils have public hearings, school districts have parent-teacher conferences, and politicians have town hall meetings. These are among the…
-
For the second straight year, the COPS Hiring Program is awarding the Springfield Police Department grant money to hire more police officers.The…
-
In this segment of KSMU's Sense of Community Series, Michele Skalicky tells us about a volunteer unit within the Springfield Police Department that plays…
-
The two children who were found dead in a Springfield apartment unit following a lengthy standoff are believed to have been killed before officers arrived…
-
Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says 2014 was a better year for combatting crime while managing a force that is operating below its desired…
-
The Springfield police officer who was shot in the head last month is now out of the Intensive Care Unit and making “amazing progress.”Police Chief Paul…
-
A Springfield police officer is in for a long recovery after he was shot early Monday morning while at the corner of Chestnut Expressway and Glenstone…
-
Two domestic violence investigators will be among the 10 new positions added to the Springfield Police Department.Police Chief Paul Williams announced the…
-
For KSMU I’m Mike Smith, and this segment of our Sense of Community Series looks at the boom of Baby Boomer retirements and its effect on the City of…