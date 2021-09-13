Ozarks Watch Video Magazine: Podcast Edition

-
A classic Ozarks radio station, KWTO, was all about its charismatic, on-air personalities. The station offered rural-flavored old-time songs, Western…
Mitch Jayne, who had attended a teacher's college in Kirksville, was stunned to discover, within a few days as a one-room schoolteacher in rural, Dent…
Where did the word "Ozarks" come from, and what geographical boundaries define The Ozarks? How are the "Hill Folks" of northern Arkansas different from…
Ozarks songwriter Johnny Mullins was the brainchild behind many classic tunes; in this episode, we hear some of his music, and also the memories his…
Lifelong Ozarks resident Gordon McCann shares some of his experiences developing Ozarks music and archiving local music history. He began with a simple…
A traditional fiddler from Ava, Missouri talks about his early childhood memories listening to his grandmother's fiddle records.Host Jim Baker asks about…
When did Ozarkers begin using the term "antsy," or comparing strong coffee to battery acid? In this podcast episode, host Jim Baker interviews a local…