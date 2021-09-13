Ozarks Health

-
A new report from the Food Research and Action Center shows a 13 percent decrease in the number of low-income children in Missouri receiving summer…
-
Say you're a Midwestern farmer in a hospital bed, recovering from surgery or a major illness. It's time for the nurse's check-in, but there's no knock...
-
Chris Smiley spent most of Tuesday moving the last of the boxes out of Sac Osage Hospital in rural Osceola, MO. In the months after the small town’s...
-
A growing number of births in the United States are happening outside of hospitals, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. The Missouri...
-
Third year clinical students from the University of Missouri School of Medicine will be able to observe doctors in Springfield as early as 2016 if funding…
-
It’s safe to say that Dr. John Bentley has found a home in Springfield and a place in the area’s medical history archives.His first stint in the Show-Me…
-
In this segment of the League of Women Voters' Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier talks with Kathryn Wall, public health information administrator for…
-
A new program being implemented by Mercy Health System is designed to catch postpartum depression in women. And health experts hope it will lead to more…
-
Recent school cancellations due to poor weather conditions may have allowed enough time for students to recover from certain seasonal illnesses. However,…
-
As the number of people with cataracts grows, a new laser surgery option is gaining momentum, with Mercy Hospital Springfield set to become the first in…