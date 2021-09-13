Office of Diversity and Inclusion

-
Following the issuance of demands by a student group at Missouri State University, MSU’s president, Clif Smart, and MSU Board of Governor chair, Steve…
-
As part of its public affairs mission, Missouri State University is asking campus and community members to take part in its annual diversity landmarks…
-
How can we become more inclusive in our communities? Dr. Stephanie Norander and Dr. Gloria Galanes, researchers and professors of communication at…
-
Ahead of a grand jury’s decision on whether to charge Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson, Missouri State University has scheduled a series of meetings…
-
It was a much different tone during Saturday’s second Speak Up event on the Missouri State campus, as hundreds gathered for a lively discussion on race…
-
Getting into college and finding your niche can be difficult, but Missouri State University is dedicated to helping students follow their passion and find…
-
The division for diversity and inclusion at Missouri State University strives to enhance the diversity of our campus and to build an inclusive community…