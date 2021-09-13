-
Events celebrating Pride Month are taking place this week in Springfield, culminating with Saturday’s Pridefest, to honor the LGBTQ+ community.Philip…
Nearly a thousand Springfield residents and concerned citizens participated in a demonstration Friday night in response to the successful repeal of the…
Over 400 people in favor of upholding Springfield’s expanded non-discrimination law gathered Tuesday in what turned out to be a narrow race, start to…
854 votes separated opponents and supporters of a Tuesday measure to repeal Springfield’s non-discrimination law expanding protections on the basis of…
The Yes on Question 1 committee kicked off its campaign Saturday morning in a quest to repeal the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI)…
A group of Springfield business leaders says voting not to repeal the city’s non-discrimination law next month means preserving and growing a strong…