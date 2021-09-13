-
Music tells a story. It is a narrative that inspires and moves many. Daniel Ketter and Emlyn Johnson, faculty from the department of music at Missouri…
-
Inspiration can come from anything: an object of affection, heartbreak, world events, poetry. The list goes on. Dr. John Prescott, composer and professor…
-
There's a strong connection between the two interviews that we conducted this morning on KSMU's Arts News, according to MSU music professor Dr. Amy…
-
The Missouri State University Music Department's Director of Choral Studies Dr. Cameron LaBarr invited tenor and musical theatre specialist Brandon Nase…