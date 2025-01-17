MSU Pride Band prepares for historic inauguration performance

Wehr Band Hall was abuzz on the Missouri State University campus Friday afternoon as 338 members of the Missouri State University Pride Marching Band packed up seven chartered buses, all headed on a nearly 20-hour trip to march and perform at Monday’s presidential inauguration in Washington D.C.

We caught up with students as they made their final preparations.

They shared their excitement at visiting the nation’s capital and representing Missouri State on a national platform as well as their preparations for dealing with the long trip and the historic cold.

Listen to this story to hear their voices and learn more by reading our story from Monday, January 13.