This week on Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Katie Gilbert, associate professor of English literature at Drury University and field…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Austin Skinner, director of develop and community engagement with Missouri Humanities…
As part of their mandate to provide programming that encourages family reading and literacy, since 2011 the non-profit Missouri Humanities Council has…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrie talks with Katie Gilbert, who recently began her position as field representative for the Missouri…
Henry Rowe Schoolcraft’s journey through the Ozarks was just a “blip” in his lengthy exploration career, explains Trevor Harris, a journalist who’s…
In this segment of Making Democracy Work, Leslie Carrier talks with Gay Wilson, planning and development librarian for the Springfield-Greene County…
The Ozarks Studies Symposium returns for its ninth year this weekend in West Plains.The event, which features exhibitions of history and culture, is…
Leslie Carrier talks with the director of the Missouri Humanities Council, Jim Weidman, about the organization and its mission.The Missouri Humanities…