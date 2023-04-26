© 2023 KSMU Radio
News

Author of "Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America" comes to Springfield Friday

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Photography+by+Katrina+Parks,+Assertion+Films.jfif
Katrina Parks, Assertion Films
/
Author Candacy Taylor

Candacy Taylor will speak Friday night, April 28, at the Historic Fox Theatre in Springfield.

Cultural documentarian and author Candacy Taylor will present the keynote presentation of the Missouri Humanities’ 6th Annual Humanities Symposium, “Roots & Routes of the Ozarks: People & Pathways,” which will center around the movement of people into, out of and within the Ozarks — examining how both chosen and forced migration and how historical changes in transportation continue to inhabit and shape the region, according to the Missouri Humanities Council.

Through a series of FREE “passport” programs, participants will be invited to move around Springfield for the keynote presentation on Friday, April 28, and four program sessions on Saturday, April 29. You can attend one or all of the programs.

Hear Michele Skalicky's interview with Taylor by clicking the "listen" button above.

Click here to view the New York Public Library's collection of The Green Book publications.

