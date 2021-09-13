-
As part of our ongoing series Making a Difference, produced in cooperation with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, we present another Conversation on…
-
In 2018, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks teamed up with the Missouri Foundation for Health to provide funding for the Rural Ozarks Health…
-
“If people have seen the movie Thelma and Louise, and at the end of the movie, they drive their car right off the cliff. That’s what it’s like for me at…
-
“I hear the comments,” said KGBX Morning Host Liz Delany. “You know, 'She’s a little crazy. Oop, don’t make her mad, she’s on medication.' Or, 'Sometimes…
-
“PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury, that’s basically the wound of Iraq and Afghanistan. The signature wound, if you will, is the TBI," said Anthony Norris,…
-
You're listening to KSMU, and this is Making a Difference.The Springfield Greene County Health Department, with funding support from the Missouri…
-
"In a rural community, the hospital takes on a bigger role, than it does, I think, in larger cities. The hospital is kind of all encompassing, and is…
-
Students in several area schools will soon be able to get a medical diagnosis without leaving the school building. A Missouri Foundation for Health grant…
-
Parent education will be available to all Greene County residents over the next three years because of a grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health.The…