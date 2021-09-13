Missouri Executions

-
Updated Feb. 21 with St. Louis on the Air conversation with reporter Chris McDaniel Original story from Feb. 20 — A BuzzFeed News investigation has...
-
The U.S. Supreme Court today upheld the use of midazolam as part of the execution protocol in Oklahoma. The same drug had been used — and challenged —...
-
Missouri prison officials said under oath that they would not use midazolam in executions. But a St. Louis Public Radio investigation revealed last week...
-
(Updated at 10:51 am, Thurs., Sept. 4 with further response from the Department of Corrections) In Ohio, the execution took 26 minutes, as the inmate...