This week, host Erika Brame speaks with Andrew Shaughnessy, Owner and Principal of Limitless Horizons who served as Coalition Director in support of…
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A political committee has sent mailers claiming that immigrants living in the U.S. illegally will crowd Missouri hospitals if…
A new report released by the Missouri Foundation for Health shows that expanding the Medicaid program in Missouri would boost the state’s economy, not…
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Supreme Court won't take up a lawsuit over whether a proposal to expand Medicaid health care should go before…
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed against a ballot proposal to expand Medicaid health care eligibility to thousands more…
The Missouri Academy of Family Physicians has endorsed the Medicaid expansion campaign in Missouri. The group joins 170 other organizations who want to…
Healthcare for Missouri is a new group that wants to put Medicaid expansion on the 2020 ballot. When the US Supreme Court ruled on Obamacare, the justices…
Five years following the passage of the Affordable Care Act, roughly 300,000 Missourians still don’t have proper access to health care.“In my current…
As the debate to expand Medicaid in Missouri continues to make little progress, Gov. Jay Nixon says he’ll consider proposals to reform the system.Speaking…