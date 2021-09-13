Mary Ann Rojas

-
Grants announced this week will provide jobs in the environmental field and clean up contaminated areas in Springfield. At a news conference Wednesday,…
-
No longer will use of public transportation for hours be the best way some Springfield citizens access job placement services.City officials on Monday…
-
Tuition-free healthcare occupational training is now an option for hundreds of individuals in the Ozarks, thanks to a $3 million grant from the U.S.…
-
Springfield’s Department of Workforce Development is coming to the aid of some 200 employees who learned this week they’ll soon be out of a job.Workers at…