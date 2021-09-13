-
Audiences in over 400 cities across six continents will view and judge the work of emerging filmmakers from around the world during the 22nd Annual…
-
Springfield film-lovers have a chance to unite with audiences around the world to choose their favorite short film at the 21st Annual Manhattan Short Film…
-
"This is the 20th year for the Manhattan Short Film Festival, and it just gets bigger and better every year. We got more people every year." That's Tim…
-
The Missouri State University Department of Media, Journalism and Film will once again be the ONLY venue in the state of Missouri for the 19th annual…
-
Local film lovers will be able to unite with more than 100,000 people all over the world the first week of October to view--and vote for their favorites…
-
Springfield…you be the judge! Local filmgoers will unite with audiences in over 250 cities spanning six continents to view and judge the work of the next…