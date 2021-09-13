Lisa Bakerink

-
Monarch butterflies are on the move. And citizen scientists are helping researchers learn more about the fascinating insects and their annual migration to…
-
Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park is a 112-acre property located on South Scenic Avenue in Springfield, across the street from Horton Smith Golf…
-
Central Bank and Central Trust presents “Sounds of Autumn,” a FREE concert series at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays in October at the Peace through People Pavilion…
-
Voice of Community Foundation of the Ozarks President Brian Fogle, breaking down the basics of the inaugural Give Ozarks/Day of Giving, a 24 hour online…