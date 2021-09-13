-
Linda Brown, whose father was the lead plaintiff in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case, has died at age 76. Her case led to the U.S. Supreme...
-
Eden Village has officially begun work on a community center to be located at the planned tiny home community for the chronically homeless. Officials held…
-
The 2017 Humanitarian Award will be shared by Dr. David and Linda Brown for their work with The Gathering Tree and for developing the Eden Village housing…
-
A new complex that uses the tiny home model aims to help Springfield’s chronically disabled homeless population and foster a strong community.Eden Village…
-
Linda Brown Thompson and Cheryl Brown Henderson, the namesakes of the groundbreaking Supreme Court case, Brown v. Board of Education, gave a presentation…