Lane McConnell

-
This weekend will kick off the new Double Up Food Bucks program at the Farmers Market of the Ozarks (FMO). The program is designed to encourage low-income…
-
With the cooler weather on the way, local farmers markets are ushering in a new season full of various produce and meats.Brad Gray is the market director…
-
If you want to take your dog to Farmers Market of the Ozarks, they’ll have to pass a test first. Starting Saturday (4/11), the market is asking customers…
-
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/farmer039s-market-ozarks-celebrates-one-year-anniversary_57737.mp3It wasn’t a typical day at Farmer’s…