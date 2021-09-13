-
The Greene County Commission is asking the community for input on American Rescue Plan funding priorities.The Commission will receive over 56 million…
-
The April concert in the Springfield Symphony Orchestra's 2019-2020 season, "Great American Road Trip," was scheduled for Saturday, April 18. It has, of…
-
Ozarks native Michael Spyres, who over the past decade and a half has become one of the most sought-after operatic tenors of his generation, spends part…
-
We knew them for 15 years as the Springfield-Drury Civic Orchestra. They’ve changed their name this season to the Missouri Philharmonic Orchestra. But it…