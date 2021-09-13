-
Springfield Councilman Justin Burnett has resigned after moving out of City Council Zone 2 and into the southern part of the city. According to an email…
Citizens of Zone 2 have ended their quest to recall Springfield Councilman Justin Burnett as the councilman does some changing of his own. The once…
Critics of Springfield Zone 2 Councilman Justin Burnett had some positive remarks following a community meeting he hosted Thursday night, which focused on…
One day after submitting his letter of resignation from Springfield City Council, Justin Burnett decided to stay. KSMU Michele Skalicky has more.The Zone…
Less than a day after announcing he will step down from Springfield City Council, Justin Burnett has rescinded his resignation.The Zone 2 Councilman had…
Springfield City Councilman Justin Burnett is resigning citing health issues stemming from his time commitment to the position.Burnett, who held the Zone…
A retired Springfield police officer who was seriously injured on the job was greeted with thunderous applause and multiple standing ovations Monday.Aaron…
Springfield City Council has tabled the resolution allowing the motto “In God We Trust” to be displayed in Council Chambers at City Hall or in a prominent…
Three candidates are vying for the Zone 2 seat on the Springfield City Council this April. KSMU’s Theresa Bettmann spoke with each to learn about their…