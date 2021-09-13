-
Greene County says it expects a temporary jail facility to open this November in order to house an influx of inmates and reduce the costs of transporting…
-
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will once again accept municipal prisoners after the county and city of Springfield reached a jail agreement, ending a…
-
Greene County Presiding Commissioner Bob Cirtin received a buzz cut from the county's sheriff, Jim Arnott, Wednesday in the rotunda of the Historic Greene…
-
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/methseries_1694.mp3Methamphetamine is still a significant problem in Southwest Missouri even though the…
-
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/sobrietych_2036.mp3The Greene County Sheriff's Department will hold a sobriety checkpoint Saturday (5/5)…