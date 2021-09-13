-
When Kevin Austin announced he was not going to seek a fourth term as State Representative for the Missouri 136th District, the “race to Jeff City” was on…
Democrat Jeff Munzinger and Republican Craig Fishel have announced their candidacies for Missouri House of Representatives, District 136, which…
Crystal Quade helped Democrats avoid a Republican sweep in Greene County Tuesday and kept blue the seat currently held by term-limited Charlie Norr. Quade…
Citizens of Missouri’s 136th House District decide this month whether to vote Republican Kevin Austin to a third term or elect Democrat Jeff Munzinger to…