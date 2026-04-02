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KSMU - Over the Air & Streaming
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KSMU - Over the Air & Streaming
KSMU - Over the Air & Streaming
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Our Spring pledge drive is right around the corner and right now, during KSMU’s Early Bird Challenge, your gift is doubled through April 9.
Hometown Pie and Movies
News
Ozark Festival Orchestra closes season with cinematic music and pie auction
Jimmy Rea, Mavis Parks
The Ozark Festival Orchestra wraps its season with a program of cinematic favorites and a pie auction. The long-running volunteer ensemble continues to bring big sound to a small town after outgrowing its previous venue.
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