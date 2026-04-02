Ozark Festival Orchestra closes season with cinematic music and pie auction

“Hometown Pie and Movies” will take place April 12 at 3 p.m. at the Monett Performing Arts Center.

The OFO, based in Monett, is a community orchestra composed mainly of volunteer musicians, says director Carla Wootton.

“I love this orchestra,” she said. “It’s phenomenal. It’s been around for 46 years in a town with fewer than 10,000 people and does not have a string program in its school system.”

Wootton added that the orchestra is full-size, usually touting between 55 and 60 players depending on the performance. While the orchestra is based in Monett, she said that players come from across the Ozarks.

“We have a wonderful board of directors, wonderful support in the community. It's a treasure.”

“Hometown Pie and Movies” is the group’s annual benefit concert, named for Marty Beckwith, a founding member of the organization, whose sons underwrite the event.

One of the most notable traditions at this event is the pie, hence the name.

“We auction off pies, and we have some really well-known pie makers in our orchestra,” said Wootton. “Last year, one of our members, her pie went for almost $100.”

Wootton explained that guests will come into the lobby where the pies will be on display for a silent auction. Then at intermission, 10 of the “elite” pies will be auctioned off by the board president.

“Before our last tune, which is the Armed Forces Salute, we'll let them know who got what pies out in the lobby and they can take them home,” added Wootton. “We cannot eat in the performing arts center, but we can auction off pies and take them to go.”

For music, the orchestra is playing a variety of cinematic pieces. Wootton said the group is playing the “Last of the Mohicans” suite, themes from “The Pink Panther,” “Rocky” and more.

“We have retired teachers, professional musicians, people who have their degrees. We have some people that have played through high school and just love making music. So we have all kinds in the orchestra,” said Wootton. “That’s the beauty of this.”

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit ozarkfestivalorchestra.org .