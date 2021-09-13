-
Artsfest on Historic Walnut Street is 39 years old this year, believe it or not, and it’s scheduled for Saturday and Sunday May 4th and 5th from 10 a.m.-6…
-
"This is an iconic weekend--it's called 'Artsfest weekend,'" says Marty Goodnight. He's the Chair of the Artsfest Committee, and of course he's talking…
-
Artsfest on Walnut Street, a celebration of the visual and performing arts now in its 36th year, will be held Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and…
-
Artsfest on Walnut Street, the annual arts festival on Historic Walnut Street, is celebrating 35 years of art, food, fun and spring-time this weekend. It…