© 2023 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
It’s not too late to support our Spring Fundraiser! Make your pledge of support today!
Arts News
Arts News

43rd ArtsFest on Historic Walnut Street is happening next weekend — rain or shine

By Randy Stewart
Published April 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
ArtsFest 2023.jpg
Courtesy ArtsFest
/

The Springfield Regional Arts Council and Downtown Springfield Association present the 43rd ArtsFest on Walnut Street May 6 and 7, on Historic Walnut Street between John Q. Hammons Parkway and National Avenue.

Leslie Forrester, executive director of Springfield Regional Arts Council, joins us on Ozarks Public Radio's Arts News to talk about one of Southwest Missouri's largest outdoor arts festivals.

Hear what attendees can expect to see, hear and taste — even it it rains; and the need for more people to sign up as volunteers to work various aspects of ArtsFest next weekend.

Tags
Arts News artslocal artHistoric Walnut StreetArtsFestDowntown Springfield
Randy Stewart
Randy Stewart joined the full-time KSMU staff in June 1978 after working part-time as a student announcer/producer for two years. His job has evolved from Music Director in the early days to encompassing production of a wide range of arts-related programming and features for KSMU, including the online and Friday morning Arts News. Stewart assists volunteer producers John Darkhorse (Route 66 Blues Express), Lee Worman (The Gold Ring), and Emily Higgins (The Mulberry Tree) with the production of their programs. He's also become the de facto "Voice of KSMU" in recent years due to the many hours per day he’s heard doing local station breaks. Stewart’s record of service on behalf of the Springfield arts community earned him the Springfield Regional Arts Council's Ozzie Award in 2006.
See stories by Randy Stewart