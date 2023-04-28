43rd ArtsFest on Historic Walnut Street is happening next weekend — rain or shine
The Springfield Regional Arts Council and Downtown Springfield Association present the 43rd ArtsFest on Walnut Street May 6 and 7, on Historic Walnut Street between John Q. Hammons Parkway and National Avenue.
Leslie Forrester, executive director of Springfield Regional Arts Council, joins us on Ozarks Public Radio's Arts News to talk about one of Southwest Missouri's largest outdoor arts festivals.
Hear what attendees can expect to see, hear and taste — even it it rains; and the need for more people to sign up as volunteers to work various aspects of ArtsFest next weekend.