Harold Bengsch

-
This week on Making Democracy Work, the continuing series looking deeper into individual aspects of the Springfield-Greene County Focus Report. Today’s…
-
Greene County officials are reviewing how renovations to its jail can hold enough prisoners to meet current and future demand and at what cost.It comes…
-
Greene County employees will receive a cost of living adjustment of three percent effective in October. The announcement on Thursday by the Greene County…
-
Upon finalizing the 2014 budget Friday, Greene County officials say they’ve managed to avoid cutting nearly 20 jobs that were originally on the chopping…