-
Three more technical degree programs are available next fall for students enrolled at Ozarks Technical Community College Table Rock Campus.The school in…
-
The chancellor of Ozarks Technical Community College is this year’s recipient of the Missourian Award. Dr. Hal Higdon will be formally acknowledged at a…
-
The Foundation for Ozarks Technical Community College has agreed to provide up to $25,000 to help defray the potential A+ scholarship shortfall.The…
-
Missouri Community Colleges are being told by education officials that the state might reduce reimbursements for the A+ scholarship program. KSMU's…