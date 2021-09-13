Flood Damage

-
Preliminary damage estimates are in for Greene County from the recent floods. The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management or OEM says a…
Scores of people in West Plains are staying in a shelter operated by the American Red Cross after flash flooding forced 70 water rescues in Howell County…
The preliminary estimate for public safety response and public infrastructure damage in Greene County during the recent floods is just under a million…
The Christian County Commission signed and submitted a letter Monday in hopes of receiving help to repair the damage from this summer’s flooding. The…
The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management has released a summary of the damage impact from the recent floods.According to GCOEM,…