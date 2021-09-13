Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri

-
With one week to go before Missouri’s primary election, faith and civic leaders gathered Tuesday in Springfield to urge voters to say “yes” to two ballot…
Hours before President Donald Trump said he’ll stop separating families at the border, a couple of hundred protesters stood along the south side of E.…
An event in Springfield Monday had various speakers touting the need for a cap of 36 percent on interest rates on short term loans in Missouri.Faith…
At times it seems that civility is dead. People are constantly at odds with one another, and shouting matches are all too common, especially online.…
On the eve of President Donald Trump’s visit to Springfield to speak on tax reform, two groups sounded off on his policies and called for moral…
Local faith leaders are condemning racist acts by hate groups that occurred Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.Members of Faith Voices of Southwest…
Rep. Lynn Morris says his bill attempting to cap the interest rates charged by payday lenders will have to wait until next year.Morris, a Republican from…
Update 3:30 pm: A vote on a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has been delayed, as NPR reports. There were not enough votes to pass the…
Unity was among the keywords recited during an interfaith service Friday morning in Springfield just as inauguration festivities were beginning in…
A resolution passed by Springfield City Council asks the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to address “potential deficiencies” in its proposed rule…