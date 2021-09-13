-
Grants announced this week will provide jobs in the environmental field and clean up contaminated areas in Springfield. At a news conference Wednesday,…
The Ozark County Homegrown Food Project has been selected to participate in a federal initiative that promotes healthy eating and child wellness.The…
Ten Missouri school districts have received federal funding to replace diesel buses with cleaner vehicles. The $515,000 in rebates comes from the…
For the first time, the byproducts of coal-fired power plants will now be subject to federal regulation. In a state like Missouri, which generates more...
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency is touring farm country, trying to assure farmers that the agency isn’t asking for more authority over...
Good morning, and welcome to our Sense of Community series on a three-year follow up to the largest catastrophe to hit our region in nearly a century: the…
Citing the high cost of gasoline, including a time this week when he says costs in southwest Missouri rose by 10 cents in one day, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt…