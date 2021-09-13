-
Live performances of opera return to the Springfield area during the next two months. Dr. Ann Marie Daehn, Associate Professor of Voice and Opera at…
-
The Missouri State University Opera Theatre and the MSU Meyer Library will transform the Crystal Ballroom at MSU’s Kentwood Hall into a 1920s-style…
-
Missouri State University Opera presents a double bill next weekend: two operas—two women with a choice. Dr. Ann Marie Daehn, Assistant Professor of Voice…
-
In a spirit of cooperation, there are two opera productions here in Springfield next weekend--and the producers deliberately worked out performance dates…