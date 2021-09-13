-
A lot of doctors know from the beginning of their training what they want to focus on. For Dr. Curtis Schreiber, though, it was different. He trained in…
-
For this segment of our series, we’re taking you on the road to learn about the unique challenges facing our rural neighbors with dementia.I pulled up to…
-
For this segment in our Sense of Community series, Dementia in the Ozarks, we’re looking at the shortage of geriatricians—and what that means for the…
-
The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that this year alone, Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias will cost the United States $305 billion dollars.…
-
Mark Applegate works for the local SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging. He writes a blog called "Digital Cornbread," which just passed its one-year anniversary…
-
In March, during one of the Alzheimer's Association's classes on Living with Memory Loss presented at The Library Center in Springfield, Deb Bryer from…