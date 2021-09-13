-
Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, is a fatal sickness that deteriorates the brains and nervous systems of white-tailed deer. And now, it’s affecting deer…
-
It was a good weekend for deer hunting in Missouri. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that hunters in Missouri harvested…
-
Changes to 2016-2017 deer regulations have been approved by the Missouri Conservation Commission. Approved changes include maintaining current timing of…
-
The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing changes to the state’s deer hunting regulations for the 2016-2017 hunting season, and it wants to…