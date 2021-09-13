-
This week, host Leslie Carrier speaks Crista Hogan, executive director for the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association.Today’s discussion explores the…
-
Making Democracy Work continues to focus on voter education and information for the upcoming General Election next week.This week, host Debbie Good speaks…
-
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Crista Hogan, executive director of the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association.…
-
This week on Making Democracy Work, Lisa Langley speaks with Crista Hogan, executive director for the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association.The…
-
Leslie Carrier talks with Crista Hogan, executive director of the Springfield Bar Association and with Mark McQueary, the organization's president, about…
-
A conference months in the making will bring together professionals from the fields of mental health, health care, and law on Thursday in Springfield.…
-
Allison Cash talks with Crista Hogan, executive director of the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association, about how to find information about judges…