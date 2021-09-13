Cox Health

-
Good news for job-seekers: CoxHealth, one of Springfield’s largest employers, wants to fill 50 positions, and the health care system says it will offer…
-
CoxHealth hopes to fill around 100 positions at a career fair next week. The event, from 4 to 6 p.m. next Tuesday in Cox South’s West Tower lobby, will…
-
Anyone who is a parent of a school age child has probably received a call from a school nurse telling them their child isn't feeling well and needs to be…
-
A food drive that’s underway is focused on bringing healthy food options to those who rely on local food pantries for help.CoxHealth’s healthy food drive…