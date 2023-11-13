Cox and Mercy announce plans for pediatric partnership, seek third collaborator

Leaders from CoxHealth and Mercy have announced plans for a collaborative partnership to expand pediatric services in southwest Missouri.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, leaders from Cox and Mercy announced the first step in the effort: a request for a proposal seeking a third collaborator specialized in pediatric care.

CoxHealth President and CEO, Max Buetow, and Mercy Springfield Communities President, David Argueta made the announcement, as they put it the “bold” goal for this collaboration could be a potential new facility dedicated to pediatric medicine in Springfield, but bringing on a third partner with extensive specialized experience in the field is essential before making any certain plans.

Jon Burson, general pediatrician with Mercy, explained how the current system and its redundancies falls short and how collaboration could improve outcomes and patient experience.

Burson said, “sometimes we need one or one and a half pediatric specialists, or three-quarters of a pediatric specialist. If we don’t have that specialist here, then it's hard for those patients to have to travel out of town.” Burson used pediatric ophthalmology as an example, explaining that if each facility has its own specialist in this area, they may not have enough patients to stay busy, but if they don’t have a specialist then patients must travel hours to see one.

President Argueta of Mercy added that they believe currently, as many as 30% of families needing special care will forgo or delay that care.

No one from either healthcare system is prepared to set any details in stone until they’ve acquired a third partner. They are interested in hearing thoughts from the public though.

Dec. 13, CoxHealth and Mercy will host a public listening session at Jarrett Middle School for the community to ask leaders questions regarding the project.

The time and other details for the event will be shared soon.