-
Cox College's learning model will look different when classes start back up on August 17.The college’s curriculum will be delivered in a hybrid model of…
-
Cox College is going to offer Associate of Science in Nursing degrees to students at two new satellite campuses. One will be in Branson on the Cox Medical…
-
The Missouri State Board of Nursing has approved expanding five of the state’s nursing programs, adding 250 slots for future students. State officials...
-
Donors along with Cox College employees and students took turns swinging a sledge hammer at a wall Monday to begin an estimated 18-month project to…
-
Cox College will offer a new nurse practitioner program focused on psychiatric and mental health needs starting this fall.Elicia Sutton, chair of Cox…
-
After a nationwide search, Cox College trustees have chosen one of the school’s current administrators as its new president.Dr. Amy DeMelo has served as…
-
Cox College says it wants to raise $6.6 million to update its facilities and expand training services at its north Springfield location.The organization…
-
Larry Barnard serves as an example of why Wednesday’s HOPE Connection and Veteran Stand Down event in downtown Springfield exists: To end homelessness.A…
-
Cox College is celebrating its newest edition to assist its occupational therapy students with the opening of a new training facility. Cox Cottage, as…
-
More students than ever before are enrolled at Cox College this spring. According to the college's vice president of College Services Institutional…