College of Health and Human Services

Not being able to communicate effectively or understand people can be so discouraging and frustrating. It leaves you out – in the dark. Lauren Jones,…
In January this year, Dr. Steve Stapleton took over the helm of Missouri State University’s School of Nursing. He replaced longtime director, Dr. Kathryn…
In the Midtown neighborhood of Springfield, the Ujima literacy program is helping to improve children’s literacy.Ujima, a Swahili word that means…
Stress is natural and unavoidable. It is your reaction that you can control. One method of coping with stress is through meditation – and it is easier to…
With the joy of the holidays also comes stress. It hits you from all sides: gift-giving, financial burdens, crowded malls, packed calendars. It all adds…
Are you sitting down? The Calorie Control Council has estimated that Americans consume nearly 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving Day each year. Approximately…
November is American Diabetes Month. This disease affects more than 30 million Americans.Natalie Allen, clinical instructor of dietetics in the biomedical…
This past summer, Missouri State University student Madeline Hayes embarked on a journey she would never forget.She left the comforts of home to help…
Bullying and diversity are two hot topics, and they relate directly to the research of Dr. Adena Young-Jones, associate professor of psychology at…
We take so much for granted each day. One of those things is the ability to hear and effectively communicate.According to the American Speech Language and…